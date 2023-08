It's not clear why the outage occurred, but PG&E is assessing the cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODLAND, Calif. — Nearly 2,700 PG&E customers are without power due to an outage in Woodland.

According to PG&E's outage map, the blackouts started around 6:35 p.m., but power is expected to be restored around 8:45 p.m.

It's not clear why the outage occurred, but PG&E is assessing the cause.

For outage updates, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: