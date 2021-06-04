One dead after car crashes into pole near Woodland, DUI suspected

The crash caused the car to overturn and the passenger of the car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, to get ejected.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The passenger of a car is dead after a car crashed into a pole near Woodland early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. The car was going east on State Route 16 (SR-16) in an unincorporated area of Yolo County, east of Country Road 94B.

The car started driving on the dirt shoulder of SR-16 when it crashed into a culvert and a pole, according to CHP in a press release. The crash caused the car to overturn and the passenger of the car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, to get ejected.

CHP conducted a DUI test on the driver and placed him under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was then taken to Kaiser Vacaville for treatment of his injuries, according to the press release.

The passenger of the car was also taken to Kaiser Vacaville to be treated for her injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

CHP did not release the names of the driver or the passenger.

