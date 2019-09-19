WOODLAND, Calif — One person is dead Thursday morning after their car crashed on an Interstate 5 off-ramp in Yolo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on I-5 south near the Yolo off-ramp in Woodland. After crashing, the car caught became fully engulfed in flames, forcing others cars to pull over to the side of the road.

A semi-truck nearby had its fuel tank punctured from the debris of the crash, spilling between 70 and 80 gallons of gas onto the roadway.

It's unclear what caused the accident.

The road is expected to be closed throughout the morning, but there is no specific time in which it will be reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more updates.

