WOODLAND, Calif. — One man is dead Thursday night following a shooting in Woodland, police confirmed.

Woodland Police officers received a call around 8:11 p.m. about shots fired in the 100 block of College Street near Clover Street. When responding officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Woodland police are searching for at least one shooter who fled from the scene on foot.

This incident marks Woodland's third fatal shooting in the last four months.

ABC10 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

