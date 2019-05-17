WOODLAND, Calif. — Officers representing the many law enforcement agencies in Yolo County, along with the public, came together to honor local officers killed in the line of duty.

The Peace Officers Memorial was held at the Yolo County Administration Building atrium in Woodland, Thursday afternoon.

A stone memorial wall was erected showing the names and End-of-Watch dates of 12 fallen Yolo County peace officers, dating back to 1912 and up to the most recent, Officer Natalie Corona on January 10, 2019.

The event was followed up by a “Walk to Remember” in honor of the fallen officers. All of the officers’ names etched on the memorial are shared at the bottom of this article.

The memorial was streamed live by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. It was part of National Police Week 2019, which honors officers nationwide who have been killed in the line of duty.

California Highway Patrol

Officer Andrew Stevens EOW: November 17, 2005, Cause: Gunfire

Sergeant Gary Wagers EOW: March 15, 2001, Cause: Vehicle Collision

Officer William Freeman EOW: December 22, 1978, Cause: Gunfire

Officer Roy Blecher EOW: December 22, 1978, Cause: Gunfire

Officer Ivan Casselman EOW: August 24, 1935, Cause: Motorcycle Collision

Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Jose "Tony" EOW: June 15, 2008, Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Walter Leinberger EOW: November 18, 1943, Cause: Gunfire

Winters Police Department

City Marshall William Rice EOW: October 18, 1912, Cause: Gunfire

West Sacramento Police Department

Officer James McKnight EOW: June 16, 1990, Cause: Gunfire

Davis Police Department

Officer Douglas Cantrill EOW: September 7, 1959, Cause: Gunfire

Officer Natalie Corona EOW: January 10, 2019, Cause: Gunfire

Woodland Police Department

Officer Lawrence Sills EOW: June 13, 1945, Cause: Motorcycle Collision

