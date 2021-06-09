Person shot at Freeman Park in Woodland | Update

Police say one person was injured in the shooting and taken to UC Davis Medical Center. They are in stable but critical condition.

WOODLAND, Calif. — June 10, 11:30 a.m. update:

A spokesperson for the Woodland Police Department told ABC10 that the victim of this shooting is in stable but critical condition.

The spokesperson also said that investigators are following up on all potential leads to find the suspect in this crime.

Original story:

Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person in Woodland.

According to a Facebook post from the Woodland Police Department, the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Freeman Park.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting and taken to UC Davis Medical Center. A spokesperson for the Woodland Police department said the victim is in "stable but critical condition."

There is no suspect description available at this time, however, police are following up on leads regarding a potential suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, call (530) 666-2411.

