Woodland runner hit, killed after crossing directly into path of car

The California Highway Patrol for the Woodland Area report early Friday morning a pedestrian ran into the path of a Cadillac southbound on County Road 98.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A jogger running toward County Road 98 in Woodland was hit and killed Friday morning after crossing directly into the path of a Cadillac, CHP reports.

The driver was headed southbound on County Road 98 approaching County Road 25A at around 4:45 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

That's where the collision occurred. The runner ran west into the intersection and suffered fatal injuries after they were hit by the vehicle.

Woodland Area California Highway Patrol say drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the fatal crash.