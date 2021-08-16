x
Woodland

Sacramento man killed in fiery crash; 3 others injured

An Elk Grove woman allegedly crashed into the Sacramento driver, resulting in his car becoming engulfed in flames.

WOODLAND, Calif. — One man was killed and a woman injured after a weekend crash along Interstate-5.

According to CHP's incident report, a Sacramento man driving a Chevy pickup was driving southbound along I-5 around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, in the Woodland area. At that time, an Elk Grove woman driving northbound in a Toyota Camry, crossed over the middle divider and collided with the Chevy. 

The Chevy pickup truck immediately caught fire. Two passengers were able to escape, but the driver was not able to before the pickup became "fully engulfed." 

Neither driver has yet been identified by CHP. I-5 lanes were closed for roughly three hours while officers investigated the crash. 

