Stollwood nursing home to close after fighting coronavirus outbreak in March

The Woodland nursing home had a coronavirus outbreak in March and was taken off California's outbreak list in June, according to the facility.

WOODLAND, Calif. — St. John's Village announced they were closing a Woodland nursing facility after it fought a coronavirus outbreak in March. The retirement community said it decided to close Stollwood nursing facility after realizing the financial struggles it would face in the future.

"The infiltration of COVID in nursing homes across the state and country has been devastating, and for an independent retirement community like St. John's, decreasing admissions, combined with labor shortages and increasing regulations, have created a highly tenuous situation for Stollwood," said Chief Executive Officer Sean Beloud in a statement.

Beloud added that the facility would face "a significant monthly loss with no assurance that admissions would increase," and that those realities would be "extremely burdensome" and put the broader campus at risk.

The nursing facility fought a COVID-19 outbreak in March and was taken off the state's outbreak list in June.

The facility plans to close on September 30. The closure was approved by the California Department of Public Health on July 17.

St. John's Village said they plan on making sure its current residents' preferences and needs are met when looking to relocate them to a new home.

