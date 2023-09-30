Man arrested after opening fire inside Woodland home, leading police on nearly 4-hour-long standoff

No one was injured after the man opened fire, police said.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire inside a Woodland home, then leading police on a nearly four-hour-long standoff was arrested early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Woodland Police Department were first called to the 900 block of Beamer Street around 9:19 p.m. Friday after reports came in of an argument with shots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers say they heard several gunshots and saw a Hispanic man wearing a bright orange shirt walk back into the home where the shooting happened.

A SWAT team responded to the area and officers set up a perimeter. For nearly four hours, officers used announcements to try to get the occupants of the home to surrender.

Eventually, at 2 a.m., two men walked out of the home and were detained. Police accused one of the two men, 59-year-old Alfredo Mojica, of firing the handgun.

Officers arrested Mojica on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm, resisting/delaying police officers, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Investigators say they found several spent .40 caliber shell casings around the home as well as a .40 caliber handgun.

According to police, the investigation is still active and could result in more charges. No injuries were reported in the standoff and shooting.

Witnesses and people with information are asked to call investigators at 530-661-7800.

