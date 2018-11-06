If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Over the weekend, three people were arrested and charged with the disappearances of two Yolo County teenagers who went missing back in 2016.

The three people who were arrested have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, and the murders of 17-year-old Elijah Moore and 16-year-old Enrique Rios.

How we got here:

October 19, 2016 — Enrique Rios, 17-year-old from Esparto, was reported missing by his mother. He was last been seen in his family home that night around 9 p.m. By the next morning, Rios was not home, FBI officials said.

Nov. 6, 2016 — Elijah Moore, from Woodland, was reported missing by his mother. Moore's mother noted her son went to school on Nov. 4, 2016, and even cashed a check at California Check Cashing later that day. It was the last time she remembers seeing the teen.

Feb. 6, 2017 — The Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] join the search for the two missing teenagers.

June 8, 2018 — Chandale Shannon, 21, of Winters, and Jesus Campos, 18, of Woodland were arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy.

June 7, 2018 — Jonathan Froste, 21, of Knights, was taken into custody and charged with murder, conspiracy and kidnapping.

