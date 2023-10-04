4-year-old dies after being injured in Woodland crash that also killed grandmother

"Our heart is heavy with grief that we lost our little angel Adalina to her injuries in the wee hours this morning."

WOODLAND, Calif. — A 4-year-old died Wednesday after being injured over the weekend in a multi-car crash in Woodland that also took the life of her grandmother.

Woodland police say the crash started after a car was seen by an officer "driving erratically." When an officer went to pull over the 13-year-old driver, who took the car from a family member, they drove off northbound on College Street where they hit two other cars, according to police.

Family members identified the woman killed in a fiery Woodland crash as Tina Vital. She was killed after police say a 13-year-old driving a stolen car crashed into her, her daughter, her son and her 4-year-old granddaughter.

"Our heart is heavy with grief that we lost our little angel Adalina to her injuries in the wee hours this morning. Please keep the family in your prayers throughout your day," Antonia Cordero wrote in an update on a GoFundMe set up by the family to help with funeral and medical costs related to the crash.

ABC10 spoke with Vital's brother Victor Ramirez who said the other family members were in critical but stable condition at a hospital as of Sunday.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries.

Woodland police say the 13-year-old driver will be booked into Yolo County Juvenile Hall. Police said there is a TikTok trend where teens steal cars, which they've dealt with before, but they can't say yet if that happened in this case.

