Family identifies woman killed in fiery Woodland crash as Tina Vital

Vital was killed and her daughter, son, and granddaughter were all injured in the crash that police said was caused by a 13-year-old driving a stolen car.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Family members identified the woman killed in a fiery Woodland crash as Tina Vital.

She was killed after police say a 13-year-old driving a stolen car crashed into her, her daughter, her son and her granddaughter. The crash also included another car. It happened at the intersection of College and Court streets.

ABC10 spoke with Vital's brother Victor Ramirez who said the other family members were in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

A GoFundMe was set up by the family to help with funeral and medical costs related to the crash.

Family members described Vital as productive and ambitious, adding that she had just gotten her Class A license for truck driving.

In total, 10 people were injured in the crash, three of which were children.

Officials say the crash started after a car was seen by an officer "driving erratically." When the officer went to pull over the 13-year-old driver, who took the car from a family member, they drove off northbound on College Street where they hit two other cars, according to police.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with negligence and evading causing injuries.

