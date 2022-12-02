Toy gun causes lockdown at Woodland High School

The school went into a lockdown at 2:58 p.m., which was lifted by 3:23 p.m., according to police.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A lockdown has been lifted at a high school in Woodland after reports of a weapon on campus were not credible, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Woodland High School was ordered by administrators to go into lockdown at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday after a staff member reported that they had seen a weapon on campus.

Police were notified as the school went into lockdown and arrived at the scene quickly finding out that the threat was not credible. Officers on the scene confirmed that the weapon reportedly seen by a staff member was a toy gun. The school's lockdown was lifted less than an hour later, at 3:23 p.m., police say.

The Woodland Police Department encourages students to not bring any items to school that could be mistaken as a weapon and perceived as a serious threat.