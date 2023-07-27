Twins born days after family loses home in Woodland fire

The Komaisavai family is feeling the full love and support of the Woodland community after losing their home in a fire and welcoming twins to the world days later.

The fire began near Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street July 15. The cause is still under investigation.

One of those homes lost in the blaze belonged to the Komaisavai family, who are originally from Fiji.

They’re feeling a range of emotions as they welcomed twins into the family just days after their home was lost.

“Oh my gosh, it gave me a scare,” said Mary Komaisavai, new grandmother. “We never saw our neighbors before, you know. But that day, they all came and helped us.”

Along with her neighbors, Mary says her family has seen help from the Fijian community, different churches, their landlord, local stores and “really nice people” to make their lives easier during this hard time.

During the fire, Mary says one of her grandchildren and her son-in-law sprung into action to make sure everyone was out of the home. While no one in the family was hurt, they lost everything.

“I really felt devastated after those important documents, especially the ones that cannot be replaced, were lost and I also had just celebrated my 60th birthday,” said Mary.

Days later, the twins — a boy and girl — were born.

“The only thing that came out of [the fire] was the twins and especially the love and support from the Woodland community,” said Mary.

She says her daughter Adi and her newborn son are recovering in the hospital from a health scare, but are expected to be okay.

The family has food, clothing and a safe place to stay while they get back on their feet.

“I tell you these twins are so blessed. With the outpouring of love, support and donations from people of different walks of life. Friends, families and people we don't even know,” said Mary.

The family has set up a GoFundMe. For more information, click HERE.

