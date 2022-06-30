Video: Anti-LGBTQ+ group clashes with Woodland bar that canceled all-ages drag show

Earlier, Mojo's Lounge & Bar canceled a "Drag Queen Happy Hour" at the bar in response to what they called threats of violence.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Hours after a Woodland bar canceled a "Drag Queen Happy Hour" event due to what they said were threats of violence, video shows a group of people clashing with others at the bar.

The Mojo Lounge & Bar canceled an all ages drag show due to safety concerns, saying they were facing mounting violent threats from anti-LGBTQ+ groups in the leadup to the event.

ABC10's Luke Cleary was following the story in Woodland when the apparent group members arrived, clashed with people in the bar and were met with pepper spray.

Alleged Proud Boys members attempt to get into The Mojo in Woodland, CA and are met with pepper spray. The bar had planned an all ages Drag Show tonight, which was postponed due to security concerns pic.twitter.com/7Boln64uJ6 — Luke Cleary (@LukeCleary) July 1, 2022

Video shows about a dozen people hurling insults to patrons and police from the opposing sidewalk.

Woodland Police have described the people as an organized group but have not formally identified them by any name.

This is developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

