Woodland

Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland

The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland. 

The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.

Jason Charles Jones, 40, of Woodland was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and booked at the Yolo County Jail.

