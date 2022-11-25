Man arrested after breaking windows at businesses in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man was arrested after breaking windows at multiple businesses in Woodland.
The businesses, including the Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. warehouse and Dutch Bros. coffee, were vandalized on Nov. 22 between about 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. The man allegedly broke several windows by throwing rocks and tiles at them, according to the Woodland Police Department. The damages totaled more than $3,000.
Jason Charles Jones, 40, of Woodland was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and booked at the Yolo County Jail.
