Family of grandmother, 4-year-old killed in Woodland crash demand justice

"He doesn't get to go home. Cause we don't get our baby back. We don't get our sister back. We don't get our friend back," said Vanessa Ramos, who is Adalina's aunt.

WOODLAND, Calif. — 4-year-old Adalina died Wednesday morning, just days after a Woodland car crash also killed her grandmother, Tina Vital. The suspect, in this case, is a 13-year-old boy.

He faced a judge for the first time Wednesday and the victim's family was there demanding justice.

The 13-year-old boy is facing 13 charges and is accused of stealing a car and causing the crash that killed Vital and injured others over the weekend.

After spending several days in the hospital, her granddaughter Adalina would also die from her injuries.

Two family members still fighting for their lives, as the teen's attorney pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.

"We expected that. We saw that coming. Him to plea not guilty," said Armando Preciado, Vital's brother.

The teen entered in a wheelchair and neck brace. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

Victor Ramierez is Vital's brother and says he's glad his sister and niece are in heaven, but they don't have justice yet.

"Him coming in a wheelchair with a neck brace, that's BS. He's playing that part. He wants everybody to feel sorry for him," said Ramirez. "He needs to be where he's at. He deserves it."

The judge ruled Wednesday that the teen must stay in custody right now, saying he is "beyond parental control."

A detention hearing scheduled for April 20 at 1:30 p.m. will determine whether the teen will be released from the Juvenile Detention Facility. He faces two charges or murder and Vital's family is fighting to have him tried as an adult.

"He murdered two people. An innocent child. An innocent mother and the other victims aren't even here to speak up on behalf of their loved ones that are laying in the hospital. We don't know... it could turn at any minute like it did for our poor Adalina," said Elizabeth Topete, Adalina's Grandmother on her father's side.

A car wash fundraiser in honor of Vital is planned for April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 164 main street in Woodland at Pete's Restaurant and Brew House.