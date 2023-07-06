x
Woodland

Wrong-way driver crashes, dies on I-5 in Woodland

The driver hit a concrete and metal bridge rail. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to CHP.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A woman died after driving the wrong way and crashing on Interstate 5 in Woodland Thursday.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on northbound I-5. The driver hit a concrete and metal bridge rail. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene, according to CHP. The woman was described as a 40-year-old and she was the only one in the car.

CHP is investigating the crash. Drugs or alcohol have not been ruled out as a factor in the crash.

