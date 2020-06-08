Woodland educators plan protest after being required to return to empty classrooms to teach

Fearing for their health, Woodland teachers plan to protest outside the Woodland Joint Unified School District Offices Thursday demanding the option to work remote.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A debate is growing nationwide over school re-openings as people see now-viral images out of Georgia showing students packed together in hallways.

Most California students are not returning for in-person classes anytime soon, but some local teachers are now being required to work from their classrooms. In the town of Woodland, Calif., teachers are fighting for their right to choose.

Fearing for their health, Woodland teachers plan to protest outside the Woodland Joint Unified School District Offices on Thursday, demanding district leaders give them the option to work from home.

"All of our staff received a message from our district that said that even though our students would be learning from remotely and we would be teaching remotely, that all of our staff was expected to do that work from a district worksite," said Jen Drewek Shilen of the Woodland Education Association.

While their students will begin the school year online, Woodland teachers are being asked to return to empty classroom. Some local educators are concerned about their safety, including Shilen, who teaches world history at Woodland High School.

"We know that anyone can get COVID and anyone can get very sick or even die," Shilen said.

Shilen is also the president of the union representing Woodland's Teachers. The group is now demanding district leaders give educators a choice to work from home or the classroom.

More than 1,000 community members and a majority of the Woodland teachers union's 550 members have signed a letter urging the school board to make an exception.

Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the issue during a Monday news conference.

"I don't believe anyone should be forced to put their life and health at risk, period full stop," Newsom said.

Although Newsom says the state has given discretion for those decisions to be made at the local level, another district requiring teachers to return to the classroom is Manteca Unified. Their first day of school is August 6.

ABC10 reached out to the Woodland Joint Unified School District to get their perspective on requiring teachers to return to district buildings. They have not yet responded.

