x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Woodland

'We have never gone through this' | Woodland families trying to find next steps after devastating fire

Woodland Fire and many other agencies tried to contain the devastating structure fire, the fire managed to destroy several homes.

More Videos

WOODLAND, Calif. — Several Woodland families were forced to pick up what was left after a weekend structure fire destroyed their homes.

It happened near College Street and Lincoln Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Maria Vargas, her boyfriend Osbaldo Garcia and their friend and roommate Luis Rocha, lost the rental they had been staying in for the past year.

“We literally came home to nothing,” said Vargas.

The scars are not hard to find, but the emotional distress for the families impacted is difficult to sum up.

“Just have no words sometimes,” said Garcia.

“We have never gone through this. This is our first time and, and I hope that it's our last time going through this,” said Vargas.

On Saturday, Woodland Fire Department and many other agencies tried to contain the devastating structure fire. While they managed to do so, the fire destroyed around five homes.

Vargas says they received the call while spending time at Lake Tahoe.

“When he (Garcia) said our house is on fire. We were like, What? No, you guys are joking with us. That is impossible,” said Vargas.

Now they and other families are trying to figure out their next steps. They started raising funds through GoFundMe to get by.

“At this point, we are homeless,” said Garcia.

Through the tough times, the trio are staying positive and are grateful it was not worse.

“It's just horrible to think that we could have been in there. We are thankful that we weren't. We're thankful that we were out,” said Vargas.

Fire officials have not announced what caused the fire.

GoFundMe pages:

Maria, Osbaldo and Luis Recovery GoFundMe

Komaisavai Family Fire Relief

Assist Mule Family to rebuild after Woodland fire

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Turlock woman loses everything in apartment fire while caring for grandchildren

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out