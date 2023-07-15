Woodland fire damages 3 homes, minorly injures 2 firefighters

The fire began just after 2 p.m. near Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland fire crews are battling a multiple alarm fire that's spread to at least three homes Saturday, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

The fire began just after 2 p.m. near Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street. Three homes and an out house have been impacted by the fire but those impacts have not been specified by officials.

Two firefighters were injured with "heat-related ailments" but are recovering, according to officials.

Woodland fire crews requested help on the large fire, resulting in 24 engines from eight surrounding counties to respond and battle the blaze.

Roads are closed in a three block radius from the fire with no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.