Woodland awarded $15.8M from state to construct homeless housing units

The city of Woodland was awarded the funds Thursday to build 60 housing units, during the latest round of funding for Gov. Gavin Newsom's Project Homekey.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Millions of dollars in state funding are headed to the city of Woodland to construct housing units for the homeless as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Project Homekey.

In the project's latest round of funding Thursday, Newsom's office announced that the city would be one of three cities across the state to receive the funds.

Woodland was awarded $15.8 million to construct 60 new permanent, modular housing units on a city-owned lot. The units will serve people at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, according to Newsom's office.

Newsom's office says that some services offered at the housing units will include case management, behavioral health services and supportive services including education and employment services.

In June 2020, the city of Woodland began construction on an adult-only emergency homeless shelter near East Beamer Street and County Road 102 with plans to expand once more funding was approved, including funding from Project Homekey.

The shelter was initially constructed using city funds, as well as money from Yolo County and Friends of the Mission, a local nonprofit. In the end, the city hopes to operate a homeless shelter, 61 permanent manufactured homes, and a Walter's House substance use treatment center at the Beamer Street lot, according to the city's website.

So far, Gov. Newsom's Project Homekey has awarded $514 million in funds to cities and counties to open 1,800 housing units.

Thursday's round of funding also gave $15.7 million to the city of Petaluma to convert structures into 60 housing units and $12.3 million to the city of Alameda to create 48 interim housing units.

Newsom's office says more funding awards from Project Homekey will be announced in the coming weeks. Applications are still being accepted for Homekey projects across the state.

