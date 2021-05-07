Woodland man allegedly caught trying to rob a Bank of America while wearing a gas mask

The bank's security called police while watching a live video of a man trying to open the vault at the banks's Main Street location.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland police say a man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly trying to rob a Bank of America in town.

Michael Mori, 39, of Woodland allegedly broke into the bank and was trying to open the vault as the bank's security watched from a live surveillance feed. Mori was also reportedly wearing a gas mask.

According to the Woodland Police Department, the bank's security called the police at around 2:51 a.m. Security detailed the break in and gave police a description of the person in the video.

When officers arrived at the Bank of America located at 50 W. Main St., they had their K-9 Chase search the inside of the bank. Chase did not find anyone, but officers on the scene later saw a man who matched security's description of the suspect walking into the parking lot of an Econo Lodge across the street.

Officers approached the man, who was later identified to be Mori. According to Woodland police, Mori was "in possession of items that positively linked him to the burglary, including the gas mask viewed on surveillance." Mori also had an outstanding warrant for an unspecified crime out of Hercules, Calif.

Mori was arrested and booked in the Yolo County Jail for burglary and for the warrant. No other details are known at this time.

