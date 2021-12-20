Woodland massage therapist gets 15-year sentence for sexual assault of six women

Leading to his sentencing on Friday, a total of nine survivors came forward to testify in front of a jury saying the assaults happened between 2013 and 2020.

WOODLAND, Calif. — What began as one report of sexual assault in 2020 led Woodland police to eight additional survivors who would all go on to testify against 55-year-old Fermin Robles Perez, accusing him of

The Woodland-based massage therapist received the 15-year maximum sentence on Friday, Dec. 17, for multiple sex crimes, including sexual battery by fraud, restraint and duress.

According to the survivors, Perez sexually assaulted them during massages between 2013 and 2020. First arrested on July 15, 2020, he was found guilty on 16 counts for six of the nine women who testified before a Yolo County jury.

The jury found Perez not guilty on four counts, and couldn't reach a verdict on 15 otherS.

Judge David W. Reed allowed for victim impact statements during the trial, and multiple survivors also testified before a Yolo County Grand Jury in April.

"We are grateful for the survivors who came forward and shared their experiences both at the trial and at sentencing. Because of their bravery, justice was served for them and the other women who were victimized by Perez," said District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

