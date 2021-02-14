Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing in a Woodland park

Woodland Police officers found the victim at Freeman Park after they reported to authorities that they were stabbed.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed at a park on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Police officers found the victim at Freeman Park after they reported to authorities they were stabbed. Bystanders who pulled over to help were able to inform dispatch of the victim's injuries.

Police have not given a description of the suspect or of the status of their injuries other than they were life-threatening. Medical personnel transported the victim to UC Davis Medical Center.

Currently, there is no description of the person who was responsible for the stabbing. Police ask anyone who has information to call 530-666-2411.