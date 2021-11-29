Woodland police increase neighborhood patrolling to cut off rise in catalytic converter thefts

Just in the past week, the police department says 14 catalytic converters have been reported stolen across Woodland — with multiple thefts in the same locations.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Multiple vehicles across Woodland ranging from early 2000s Hondas to Ford trucks had their catalytic converters stolen — with 14 over the past week.

Woodland police say the double-digit theft incidents represents a rise in catalytic converter thefts in the area. In two of the incidents, three were stolen from the same location on the same night.

The city's police department said it recently assigned additional officers to patrol vulnerable neighborhoods during times thefts have been carried out.

Residents can take precautions against possible thefts by securing their vehicle in their driveway, or directly in front of their residence. Visible video surveillance systems, porch lights and motion-detected alarm systems can also deter prowlers from coming around.

