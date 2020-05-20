Woodland police release of sketch of 'person of interest' in January deadly shooting

A Woodland Police Department sketch artist sat down with a witness who said they saw suspicious people near where a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in January.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police released the sketch art of a person who officials described as a "person of interest" in a deadly shooting that took place in January.

A sketch artist with the Woodland Police Department sat down with a witness who told officers they saw suspicious people near the crime scene. Officials said they will be releasing more sketches in the days to come.

Officials said Woodland police received a call about shots fired near College and Clover streets.

On Jan. 9, police officers found 20-year-old Isaac Carlos Morales, of Woodland, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said Morales was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Woodland police ask if you recognize the sketch or if you have any information about this case to call (530) 661-7800 or (530) 661-7851.

