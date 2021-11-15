Woodland police respond to suspicious package, discover typewriter

The parking lot and area surrounding a Yolo County post office on W. Main Street is now open after a temporary closure.

WOODLAND, Calif. — After a U.S. post office employee in Woodland discovered an unaccompanied package in the parking lot, he notified local authorities

Woodland police called in an explosives unit office to assess the situation.

The officer deployed a robot to open the package, a practice police call the "detonation shot" — only to discover a discarded typewriter.

"It's better to be safe than sorry," said Sgt. Victoria Danzl. "A member of our explosives unit happened to be in town, so we called them in."

Woodland police declared the area safe and removed the perimeter surrounding the post office on W. Main Street.

"The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team was able to determine using their robot that the package was not an explosive device," the Woodland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

