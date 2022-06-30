Woodland restaurant says pride event was canceled due to violent threats

Drag Queen Happy Hour was set to take place at Mojo’s Lounge and Bar Thursday evening to celebrate of the last day of pride month.

WOODLAND, Calif. — An LGBTQ+ pride event was canceled Thursday afternoon after the restaurant said violent threats made toward them hosting the event in Woodland.

The Drag Queen Happy Hour pride event was set to take place at Mojo’s Lounge and Bar Thursday evening in honor of the last day of Pride month.

However, Mojo’s posted on Facebook saying they were facing mounting violent threats from anti-LGBTQ+ groups leading up to the day of the event.

The business announced Thursday in a Facebook post that after working with the Woodland Police Department and local security services to ensure safety, the organizers did not feel comfortable proceeding with the Drag event.

Drag Queen Happy Hour has now been scheduled for a later date later in the summer that will be announced through Mojo’s social media platforms.

ABC10 reached out to Woodland Police with request for comment, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

More information can be found on Mojo's Lounge and Bar Facebook.

