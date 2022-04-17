Woodland police say large sideshow included 200-300 cars

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland Police Department said a large sideshow was shut down Saturday night in Woodland.
Between 200 and 300 cars were burning out and speeding along with fireworks being set off in the 1800 block of East Main Street. The Woodland Police Department said in a Facebook post that other agencies including Woodland CHP, CHP Air 21, and Yolo County Sheriff's Deputies assisted in making traffic stops and writing citations.
"These unsafe sideshow behaviors will not be permitted in our city. We continue to work with our partners to discourage and reduce the sideshows in all of Yolo County," the Woodland Police Department wrote in a press release.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more on ABC10