8 power poles damaged after storm sweeps through Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. — Nearly a mile of East Street in Woodland remains closed Wednesday as PG&E crews work to restore power.

Strong winds snapped eight power poles, leaving dangerous power lines hanging in the street Tuesday night.

Paul Moreno, PG&E spokesperson, says crews immediately responded and have worked since then to restore power to hundreds of homes.

“We continue to do the cleanup. Lot of trees need to be cut up, poles and debris needs to be taken away, drill new holes for the power poles, set those up, restring power lines and other equipment,” said Moreno.

In the meantime, roads are closed and stoplights switched to red flashes to conserve batteries.

PG&E called in extra help to make sure the power is turned back on as soon as possible.

“Draw resources, meaning other crews from PG&E that work in other regions that weren’t so badly impacted that can help our local crews,” said Moreno. “Customers will be getting all new equipment which means a much longer life expectancy and improved reliability as well."

PG&E’s best estimate of power restoration to all customers is Thursday by 10 p.m.