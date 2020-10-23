Woodland teen arrested for drunk driving, hit and run after smashing into several cars

As Mario Lopez, 18, sped away after hitting an occupied vehicle, he crashed into several other cars.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Woodland Police Department arrested a teenager around midnight on Friday for driving while intoxicated, hitting multiple cars and fleeing the scene.

According to police, Mario Lopez, 18, of Woodland, was driving drunk when he hit an occupied car near E. Gum and Matmor Roads. As Lopez sped away, he crashed into several other vehicles along the way. According to witnesses, there was a lot of damage as police say he hit about five other cars.

Not only was the driver inflicting damage on other cars, but his own car was nearly wrecked. The front right wheel assembly and control arm was sheared off of the car, police said, but Lopez continued driving.

Throughout the ordeal, witnesses were updating police officers of the car's route, allowing officers to keep track of Lopez, who eventually stopped at Farnham and Maxwell Avenues, where police were able to arrest him.