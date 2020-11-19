Coronavirus outbreak reported at Woodland nursing home

Health officials said 22 residents and 6 staff tested positive for the disease as of Wednesday with one patient hospitalized. There are no deaths reported.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Twenty-eight coronavirus cases were reported at the Cottonwood Post-Acute Rehab center, Yolo County health officials announced.

Health officials said 22 residents and 6 staff members tested positive for the disease as of Wednesday, with one patient hospitalized. There are no deaths reported as of publication.

Patients who live in congregate settings such as nursing facilities are at the highest risk of catching coronavirus, according to health officials.

Health officials said while Yolo County sees a rise of coronavirus cases in nursing home facilities, they make up a small percentage. Most of the coronavirus cases come from community spread, social gatherings, and the workplace.

Cottonwood Post-Acute Rehab began a no-visitor policy on March 13 to protect the facility's residents from exposure to the coronavirus. The facility has more than 180 residents and staff who are tested for the coronavirus. The county will conduct weekly testing for the remainder of the pandemic.

To read more about how Cottonwood Post-Acute Rehab is doing to protect residents and staff, click here.

