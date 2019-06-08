YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating an at-risk missing person.

Cynthia Crenshaw, 72, was last seen on July 31, 2019, walking toward Woodland on State Route 16, west of County Road 98. She was wearing blue jeans and a blue top.

Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Crenshaw was reported missing Sunday evening.

She is considered at-risk due to her age and health concerns.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Crenshaw’s disappearance. Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is urged to contact dispatch at (530) 666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at (530)668-5248.

