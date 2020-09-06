Woodland small businesses win $5,000 in coronavirus relief grant contest

54 businesses nominated, eight finalists, two winners chosen by the Yolo County community.

With the coronavirus causing many small businesses to struggle, YFCU looked for a way to both help local businesses facing financial hardship and engage the greater Yolo County community.

As part of the process of deciding recipients for the grant, local businesses were encouraged to self-nominate for a chance to receive a $5,000 economic relief grant. 54 businesses nominated themselves, and only eight were chosen to move on to the next round.

From there, the Yolo County community was encouraged to vote, with the top two most popular choices receiving a grand prize of $5,000 each.

This voting system allowed for the community to rally behind their favorite local businesses during a time when many places are in need of help.

"Involving our community in the voting process is nothing new for Yolo Federal," said Kelley Jacobsen, Vice-President of Marketing and Operations for Yolo Federal Credit Union. "We have run several other programs in the past where we have asked our community to vote. We exclusively serve Yolo County, therefore we feel it is important to include them so that we are not solely making the decision ourselves. This should be a community effort."

Musictown Studio, one of the winners, was established in 2011 with the goal of training a generation of creatives.

The studio creates a learning environment to help performers and creatives grow and develop. During this time, Musictown has continued to support students through online sessions.

Oasis Club & Spa, another winner of the grand prize, has served the community in Woodland for over 30 years, working with women of all ages and fitness levels to achieve their mental and physical goals. With this grant money, Oasis Club & Spa plans to rehire employees and prepare to reopen their doors.

Although only two businesses were finalists, Jacobsen hopes that the contest itself will help stir more community support.

"We do hope that this will bring exposure for our local businesses," Jacobsen said. "Many of them have been hugely impacted by COVID-19, and it’s important that our community hears their stories and continues to support them."

Though for now this was a one-time contest, Jacobsen says that YFCU hopes to revisit this type of community-selected grant in the future.

"This was relief for those that have been impacted by the pandemic. However, we are constantly finding new ways to support our local business community, so it is very possible we may do something similar in the future," Jacobsen said.

