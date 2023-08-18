Yolo County Supervisor, former Woodland Mayor Gary Sandy dies

Gary Sandy was the former mayor of Woodland and served on multiple boards within Yolo County from 1989 to 2023

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County officials announced the death of Supervisor and former Woodland mayor Gary Sandy Friday afternoon.

Sandy was diagnosed with liver cancer last year and died peacefully in his sleep, according to the county. He got a liver transplant in June and was recovering well, anticipating returning to his duties beginning Sept. 1.

Officials say he contracted a virus that "tragically progressed to be something his weakened immune system could not overcome, despite his courageous fight."

Sandy was raised in Vacaville and lived in Woodland for over 30 years, serving on the Woodland City Council from 1989 to 1996, during which he served his last two years as mayor. He also served on the Yolo County Fair Board and Yuba Community College District Board for multiple years before being elected to the county board of supervisors.

In his Yolo County biography, he said he wanted to focus most on addressing the issues of homelessness, mental health, agricultural land preservation and economic development.

"Throughout his tenure, Supervisor Sandy championed the preservation of native habitats and wetland ecosystems, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape he held so dear," said the county in a statement. "The passing of Supervisor Sandy is an immeasurable loss to our community, but his legacy will forever inspire us to continue the work he championed. His dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others will be remembered for generations to come."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sandy's name to the Yolo Basin Foundation and the Cache Creek Conservancy to reflect his passion for environmental conservation.

A memorial service to honor Sandy's life and work is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Woodland United Methodist Church located on Second Street.

