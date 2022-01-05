Events happening this weekend in Sacramento | Word on the Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Sacramento. Here's a list of events happening this weekend!
Friday, January 21st
- 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21st
- Located at Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar (1015 9th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Club Infusion
- Biggest R&B Party in Sacramento every Friday. Greatest R&B hits of all time with a splash of Hip Hop. Food and drink specials all night! All attendees must be age 21+.
- 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
- Located at Big Stump Brewing Company (1716 L St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Reid Clark Comedy
- Carefully curated comedy show at Big Stump in Mid Town Sacramento featuring comedians Buddy Rahming, Jason Cole, Jordan Quattlebaum, Daniel Lewis, Sarah Dutcher, and hosted by Reid Clark. All attendees must be age 21+.
- 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
- Located at the Golden 1 Center
- Organized by Monster Jam, Feld Entertainment, Inc. and Golden 1 Center
- Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions.
- 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21
- Located at the Sacramento History Museum (101 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento History Museum
- On this tour, our experienced guides will take you through historic buildings where you will hear the unsettling true history of the site and the belongings left behind. Using our paranormal equipment, you decide if energy from the past still lingers in the present.
- 9 p.m. Friday, Jan, 21
- Located at Sacramento Comedy Spot (1050 20th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Comedy Spot
- Geek Curious is a comedy show featuring stand-up, sketch, improv, characters, music, special guests, contests, and other weird stuff- celebrating all of your favorite fandoms. It’s okay to be curious! All attendees must be age 21+.
Saturday, January 22nd
- 10 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at Odd Cookie Bakery Cafe & Bar (1015 9th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Nachos Festival
- Suave Sabados - Biggest Latin & Reggaeton night in Sacramento every Saturday! All attendees must be age 21+.
- Noon - 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at Old Town Pizza and Tap House (9677 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove)
- Organized by Young At The Arts
- Please join us for Paints & Pizza (for KIDS) event at OTP, this time the theme will be painting a snowy winter scene! Let your kids release their inner artist while they are guided step by step in creating their own masterpiece.
- 6:30 - 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at The Impact Foundry (2030 West El Camino Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Women Achieving Greatness
- We will be honoring an amazing woman leader in our community with the She's Got SWAG Award. This awardee has gone above and beyond in our community to uplift, support and encourage women in our community to be the best versions of themselves.
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located on 20th Street between J & L Streets and on K Street between 19th & 21st Streets.
- Organized by Midtown Association and Che's Urban Eats
- It's not just a market, it's an event. Every Saturday, year-round, you will find us at 20th & L St with all your favorite empanadas.
- 7 p.m. - Midnight, Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at The Elks Tower (921 11th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Authentic Sole
- This event requires tuxedos, gowns, bow-ties and your freshest pair of sneakers. This event is also to bring awareness to homeless statistics of the youth population in a fashionable way. Sneaker donations are appreciated but not required. A part of the proceeds will go towards efforts to provide adequate footwear for youth facing homelessness and low income in Sacramento and the surrounding areas.
- 5 - 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at Holy Virgin Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church (3060 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento)
- Organized by the Outreach Programs and Philanthropy at Holy Virgin Mary Church
- In-person 5-8 p.m. or Curbside Pick-up 12-4 p.m. $75 per person and it includes: 1 8oz Bowl Clam Chowder, Salad, Fettuccine Pasta with homemade Alfredo Sauce, Jean's Famous Focaccia Bread, AYCE Crab and Dessert Hot Garlic Butter
- 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at Celebration Arts (2727 B St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Celebration Arts
- Please join us for the exciting announcement of our 2022 season! A Season of Courage, Power & Strength.
- 7 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Guild Theater
- See local comedians Dru Burks, Sammy Edan, Wendy Lewis, Marcus Mangham, and Mars Parker. Come listen to Deejay Supe as he spins it on the 1s and 2s. All attendees must be age 21+.
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23
- Located at Blissfully Beautiful Boutique (6177 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights)
- Organized by Blissfully Beautiful Boutique
- Shop the latest women's clothing, handbags, gift items beauty, jewelry and more.
- 8 p.m. - Midnight Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23
- Located at Liquid Therapy (8121 Madison Ave., Fair Oaks)
- Organized by The Jay Gonzo Effect
- Over 1,000s of tracks and bartenders serving ice-cold beverages. Come out and enjoy Liquid Therapy! All attendees must be age 21+.
- 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at Roller King (889 Riverside Ave., Roseville)
- Organized by DJ GA
- Get with the theme if you know what I mean! Traffic Light Skate! Wear Green = Single. Wear Yellow = It's Complicated. Wear Red = Taken. Dressing in theme is not required.
- 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at The Barn Gallery (512 Gibson Road, Woodland)
- Organized by YoloArts
- Don't miss this exciting new YoloArts exhibition - Chasing the Light: From China to California - by a group of accomplished painters showcasing their impressionistic style artworks alongside their mentor and internationally acclaimed master artist, Zhiwei Tu.
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Location at Cool River Pizza (6200 Stanford Ranch Road, Suite 700, Rocklin)
- Organized by Classpop!
- Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relaxed setting of your favorite local bars and restaurants. Our professional chefs will guide you through making your favorite foods while you sip your favorite drink. Book your seats and grab a friend to join in on the fun.
- 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at The Summer Moon (2910 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Summer Moon, Seasons Of Summer and Summer Ward
- Drummer Dramane Koné was born in Burkina Faso in West Africa and was soon recognized as a musical prodigy of the famous Kone griot lineage. He joins us from his home in LA to share his love of this instrument.
- 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at Harlow's (2708 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Harlow's
- With their highly stylized, nonstop 80's show, Tainted Love offers a refreshing change from the usual party bands. Tainted Love's mission is to have you on the dance floor all night partying "like it's 1985".
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan 22
- Location at Dixon Fairgrounds - Madden Hall (655 South 1st St., Dixon)
- Organized by the Cat Fanciers' Association
- More than 225 pedigreed felines from around the country will "purrrade" their charms vying to earn Top Cat status at the 2022 annual CFA Allbreed Cat Show.
- 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at the Teaching Kitchen at the Davis Food Co-op (537 G St., Davis)
- Organized by Davis Food Co-Op
- Taste wine from Australia, Tazmania, Argentina, and more in this class all about wines from the other side of the world. All attendees must be age 21+.
- 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22
- Located at The Monk's Cellar (240 Vernon Street, Roseville)
- Organized by Yaymaker
- We are all about helping you connect and create, share new experiences, and make memories. On your next night out, paint it all the colors and join us for an Original Paint Night party.
Sunday, January 23rd
- Noon - 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
- Located at Flatstick Pub: Sacramento + South Lake Tahoe (630 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Flatstick Pub
- Every Sunday of the month, we'll be donating $1 from every beer and every round of mini golf sold to a local charity of our choosing. For the month of January, we'll be joined by Sacramento Self-Help Housing. Sacramento Self-Help Housing provides resources such as free housing counseling services and homeless outreach navigation and shared housing options for those without sufficient income to rent a unit by themselves.
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
- Located at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel (1230 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by International Wedding Festival and Real Weddings Magazine
- Meet with wedding professionals who have answers and are excited to help you plan your beautiful day!
- 2 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
- Located at Device Brewing Company (7485 Rush River Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by Carrie Posey
- Make your own succulent terrarium! All supplies included and no experience necessary, so get creative and have fun!
- 7 - 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
- Located at Faces Nightclub (2000 K St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Faces Nightclub
- RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Contestant Kornbread. Meet & greet at 7 p.m., drag show at 8 p.m. All attendees must be age 21+.
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23
- Located at University of Beer (1510 16th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by University of Beer - Sacramento
- Cheer on your favorite football team and enjoy brunch all season long! All attendees must be age 21+.
