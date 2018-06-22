A man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol was arrested after causing a five-vehicle crash on State Route 70 near Marysville, Thursday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Phoutherro Yok, was, at first, traveling northbound on SR 70 in a 2016 Toyota Camry when investigators say he made a U-turn near the E Street Bridge, to drive southbound in the northbound lanes.

While driving the wrong way, Yok came into contact with four other vehicles. The first, a 1998 Saturn, took evasive action, but collided with the center guardrail.

Yok continued south, colliding head-on with a second vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Rogue. The crash caused the Rogue to flip on its side.

Still, Yok’s vehicle continued south, coming into contact with a 1997 Toyota Camry, who took evasive action, but was sideswiped on the passenger side. This crash ultimately caused Yok’s vehicle to come to a stop.

The fifth and final car involved was struck by flying debris from all of the mayhem that went on in the first four crashes.

Yok was transported from the scene to a local hospital with serious injuries. Miraculously, none of the other drivers were injured. Investigators determined Yok to be under the influence of both drugs and alcohol. He is facing complaints of felony DUI and wrong way driving.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, and trying to determine if this had anything to do with a string of hit-and-run calls in Marysville just prior to the multi-vehicle crash. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call 530-674-5141.

