Wrong-way driver dies in Solano County crash

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif — A wrong-way driver in his 20s died in a crash early Friday on I-80 in Solano County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:55 a.m. CHP stopped a Nissan Sentra, which pulled over on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 at Red Top Road. The front passenger, a woman in her 20s, left the car.

Once the passenger returned to the car, the driver made a U-turn and started driving the wrong way on I-80.

CHP says it did not chase the car and notified the communications center of a wrong-way driver. The Nissan then crashed into a temporary concrete barrier on the right shoulder, west of Red Top Road.

The driver of the car wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died. The passenger was found near Red Top Road. She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

CHP says she has outstanding warrants and will be booked into Solano County Jail after she is released from the hospital. It is not clear what the warrants are.

