Wrong-way, DUI drivers increasing in California

AUBURN, Calif. — Police are warning about an increase in wrong-way drivers across the region.

Wrong way crashes have been increasing each year across the state; many of them are alcohol related, according to data from the California Highway Patrol.

Just last week a wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence was caught by officer Bryce Bandilla of the Auburn Police Department.

Bandilla says he saw a car without its lights on, flashed his own as a heads up and saw the car take off on the wrong side of the road.

“It was going eastbound on the westbound off ramp of 80. I said ‘oh boy this is not good,’” said Bandilla. “I was thankful I was in the right place at the right time.”

Some situations don’t have witnesses around to immediately call in a wrong way driver before damage happens.

Kate Sherfey lost her mother to a wrong way driver back in April of 2009.

“We’re 14 years later, and I still don’t have the words to describe how it feels. It’s not horror. It’s not darkness. It’s a million times worst than that,” said Sherfey.

Bandilla says last year there were 120 DUI’s in Auburn and there’s already been 50 this year.

“This is a choice. It’s simple. If you are going to drink, plan. Don’t drive. Thankfully that officer was able to save someone the other night in Auburn because someone didn’t have a plan and they made a horrible choice,” said Sherfey.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a drunk driver will drive impaired 80 times before being caught once.