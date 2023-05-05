x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wrong-way, DUI drivers increasing in California

Wrong way crashes have been increasing each year across the state; many of them are alcohol related, according to data from the California Highway Patrol.

More Videos

AUBURN, Calif. — Police are warning about an increase in wrong-way drivers across the region.

Wrong way crashes have been increasing each year across the state; many of them are alcohol related, according to data from the California Highway Patrol.

Just last week a wrong-way driver who was allegedly under the influence was caught by officer Bryce Bandilla of the Auburn Police Department.

Bandilla says he saw a car without its lights on, flashed his own as a heads up and saw the car take off on the wrong side of the road. 

“It was going eastbound on the westbound off ramp of 80. I said ‘oh boy this is not good,’” said Bandilla. “I was thankful I was in the right place at the right time.”

Some situations don’t have witnesses around to immediately call in a wrong way driver before damage happens. 

Kate Sherfey lost her mother to a wrong way driver back in April of 2009.

“We’re 14 years later, and I still don’t have the words to describe how it feels. It’s not horror. It’s not darkness. It’s a million times worst than that,” said Sherfey.

Bandilla says last year there were 120 DUI’s in Auburn and there’s already been 50 this year. 

“This is a choice. It’s simple. If you are going to drink, plan. Don’t drive. Thankfully that officer was able to save someone the other night in Auburn because someone didn’t have a plan and they made a horrible choice,” said Sherfey.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a drunk driver will drive impaired 80 times before being caught once.

WATCH MORE: 1 person dead after two car crash near Sacramento, 6 others injured

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out