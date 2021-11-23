WWE fan arrested after attacking Seth Rollins during 'Monday Night Raw'

The Davenport native was leaving the ring when a fan jumped the guard rail and tackled him.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Coming off his Monday Night Raw victory against Finn Balor, WWE star and Davenport native Seth Rollins took on another unexpected challenger, a fan.

Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, was walking away from the ring when the fan jumped over a guard rail at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and tackled the wrestler in a full-sprint.

The attacker and Rollins were briefly tied up on the ground before security and WWE referees broke them apart.

Rollins, 35, had reportedly suffered a swollen lip but declined medical attention after the incident.

Some believed it could have been a part of the script for Raw that night, but WWE quickly turned their cameras away after the attack was caught on live television.

WWE also released the following statement to ESPN, saying the attacker was taken into custody:

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

ESPN is reporting the fan is a 24-year-old Brooklyn native named Elisah Spencer, who is now being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs. The latter charge is used for someone disrupting a live sporting event.

The NYPD says Spencer left his seating section around 9:20 p.m. (local time), jumped a metal barricade and attacked Rollins for reasons still unknown.