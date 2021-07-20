WWII monument saved from the Bootleg Fire

The Mitchell Monument marks the only place in America where death resulted from enemy action during WWII.

BLY, Ore. — The Mitchell Monument was saved from the Bootleg Fire, according to a spokesperson for the Bootleg Fire. The monument, located near Bly, Ore., exists to commemorate the six people who were killed on American soil during World War II by a bomb sent from Japan called a “Fugo.”

It is the only place in America where death resulted from enemy action.

Firefighters reduced the would-be fuel for the Bootleg Fire, the largest fire in the country, around the monument. A protective wrap was put on the shrapnel tree that is part of the monument and the interpretive sign. Fire retardant was also dropped from aerial resources, the spokesperson said.

Fugos were paper flash bombs with incendiary and anti-personnel bombs attached. They were sent to the West Coast of America from Japan via a jet stream of air that blew to the east. Using that airflow, three years after the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo, which was the first air operation to strike Japan, one of the Fugos was discovered in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.