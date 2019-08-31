SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are trying to find a missing 60-year-old man that hasn't been seen since 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police identified the man as Xom Savangsy and described him as standing 5'8 and 105 pounds. He was last seen on Gritis Court around 4 p.m. wearing a blue sweater and black sweat pants.

Police said he primarily speaks Laotian and takes multiple heart medications.

If you see him, police ask that you call 911.

