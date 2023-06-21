Davis dumpling restaurant expanding to Roseville

Jane Li, a manager at Davis' location of Yang Kee Dumpling, says they're aiming to open a second location at the end of this year.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A dumpling place in Davis is expanding to Roseville and it could be happening sooner rather than later.

Jane Li, a manager at Davis' location of Yang Kee Dumpling, says they're aiming to open a second location at the end of this year. The restaurant concept would be similar to the location in Davis, though she says the final menu has not been decided yet.

They are planning to bring the same open-kitchen style restaurant where customers can watch their dumplings and dim sum being made right in front of them. Li says they are still in the beginning phases but the owner loves Roseville and is looking forward to bringing some different menu items too.

The Roseville location would be located in Eureka Ridge Plaza. The Davis location is at 2151 Cowell Boulevard.

Some of their popular items include crab and pork soup dumplings, pan-fried pork dumplings and wontons in chili oil.

