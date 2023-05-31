Nearly a year's worth of snow still sits in the Sierra after record winter

The snowpack is at 96% of the April 1 average and over 300% of the end of May average

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The calendar is flipping to June, but there's still enough snow in the Sierra to make it feel like the beginning of April.

According to data from the California Department of Water Resources, the statewide snowpack sits at 92% of April 1 average – typically the date of peak snowpack in the Sierra. This equates to a snowpack that is 311% of average to date, which is an aggregate of Northern (270%), Central (330%) and Southern (389%).

There's still an incredible amount of snow that will eventually make its way into the state’s reservoirs and lakes, many of which are already at or near capacity, including Folsom, Shasta, and Oroville.

Some of the more staggering locations are found in the Southern Sierra, in terms of how much still covers the ground. Charlotte Lake, located on Kings Canyon National Park, still has a snow depth of 54.8" — 712% higher than what it typically is at for the end of May (7.7").

Northern California has been fairly cool to start the year. Sacramento had 11 90-degree days so far this year and no 100-degree days, allowing for the snow to melt at a manageable pace up at elevations where it hasn't even reached 70 degrees yet.

Hopes of another wet winter this year are rising with the increasing odds of an El Niño by the fall, however, new research done by the Scripps Institute says California may never see a winter this snowy again.