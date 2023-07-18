YG, Tyga and Saweetie to launch co-headline tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center

The 14-date trek takes the trio around the West Coast and Canada

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, are you ready to get "STR8 to the Klub?"

YG, Tyga and Saweetie sure hope so as they are set to embark on a co-headlining tour across the U.S. starting in September.

The tour launches Thursday, Sept. 21, at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center before going to San Francisco's Chase Center the following night.

The 14-date tour mostly stays on the West Coast with just a single day in Texas and a handful of shows in Canada.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 21.

Dates are as follows, with California shows in bold.

Sept. 21 - Sacramento (Golden 1 Center)

Sept. 22 - San Francisco (Chase Center)

Sept. 23 - Las Vegas (Thomas & Mack Center)

Sept. 27 - Glendale (Desert Diamond Arena)

Sept. 28 - Tucson (Tucson Arena)

Sept. 29 - Ontario (Toyota Arena)

Oct. 4 - Tacoma (Tacoma Dome)

Oct. 5 - Vancouver (PNE Forum)

Oct. 6 - Vancouver (PNE Forum)

Oct. 7 - Portland (Moda Center)

Oct. 10 - Denver (Ball Arena)

Oct. 12 - Dallas (The Factory in Deep Ellum)

Oct. 14 - San Diego (Pechanga Arena)

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

The tour marks Tyga and Saweetie's first headlining tour, and YG's 2nd in the last year.

