Yolo County inches closer to entering the Red Tier

Yolo County inches closer to the red tier and credits people living in the county taking the pandemic seriously and testing.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County is inching closer to reopening more businesses and schools and officials credit people living in the county for taking the pandemic seriously and getting tested.

Matt Seevers is the head chef at Broderick in West Sacramento. A restaurant that was once vibrant and filled with people is now dark and becoming what he calls a ghost kitchen, only offering take-out orders and online deliveries.

“It’s been like this for almost a year now," Seevers explained. "Back and forth, one month this way, three months that way, so it’s frustrating."

And things are about to change again as Yolo County inches closer to the red tier which would allow indoor dining. Seevers says with the new tier assignment the restaurant would be able to add 12 tables for guests inside with social distancing

“For us, it’s good because we are going to pull back in some staff into the business,” Seevers said.

Yolo County Spokesperson Jenny Tan says the county’s adjusted case rate is currently at red tier metrics and test positivity rates are in the metrics of the yellow tier.

“If things continue to do well and next Tuesday we get good news from the state, then Yolo county could move into the red tier as earlier as the 23rd (of February),” Tan said.

Yolo County credits their numbers staying low to people taking the pandemic seriously and following public health guidelines and testing.

“If we continue on this trend and our numbers can hit Orange then we still need to stay in the red tier for a minimum of three weeks that is in the state protocol, so the earliest that we could possibly go into the Orange tier would probably be mid-March,” Tan explained.