Yolo County murder suspect dies by suicide in El Dorado County, sheriff's office says

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a Yolo County murder suspect died by suicide Sunday.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they were on the lookout for a Yolo County suspect. Deputies found the vehicle on Ice House Road.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office approached the suspect’s vehicle at which time he fatally shot himself and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office is now working with Yolo County and California Highway Patrol on the investigation.

