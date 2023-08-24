Yolo County reports first human West Nile death since 2018

It comes one day after Sacramento County confirmed its first West Nile death of the year

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County announced its first human death from West Nile Virus since 2018, Thursday.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by the loss of this resident due to West Nile virus," said Yolo County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. "This tragic death underscores the importance of preventing mosquito bites. While most West Nile virus infections have no symptoms, some people get very sick and may die, especially older adults and people with underlying conditions or weakened immune systems. This is a bad mosquito and West Nile virus year. One in four mosquito samples in Yolo County is testing positive for West Nile virus right now. Take action to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito bites, especially around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.”

The person's age, gender and identity were not released.

News of the Yolo County death comes a day after Sacramento County announced its first human death from West Nile Virus in 2023.

In both cases, the individuals were infected and began experiencing neurological symptoms. There has been a total of 8 cases of infection so far this year in Yolo County, an increase from last year’s total of 3.

While most people infected with West Nile Virus don’t display symptoms, severe neurological complications can occur – particularly in people older than 60 or those who are immunocompromised.

There is no treatment or vaccine for West Nile so preventative measures should be taken to minimize risk like draining stagnant water, avoiding peak times at dawn and dusk, dressing in long sleeves or pants when outside, or using an insect repellent.

